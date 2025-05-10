By Mary Alice Murphy
The Letter of No Confidence in the Hidalgo Medical Services leadership sent to the HMS Board of Directors has resulted in a reply inviting those who signed the letter to participate later in the month at 2 p.m. in Lordsburg, following their regular baord meeting, according to a source speaking to the Beat.
Most physicians and other health care practitioners cannot just up and leave their jobs in midday in Lordsburg or especially Silver City because of travel time. They already have appointments set up with patients at that time of day.
The source also notes that it has been proposed by someone to hold a public meeting in the evening, suggesting the venue of the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center with technology that would allow in-person or remote access.
What will the Board of Directors reply to that suggestion?