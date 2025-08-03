Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
[Editor's Note: this photographer got to the site after the banding had finished on Saturday, July 26, 2025.]
Those who attended the Hummingbird Festival at the Mimbres Heritage Site early in the morning got to witness the banding of the tiny flying jewels, hummingbirds. The banding helps ornithologists know how far and where hummingbirds travel when they migrate.
But those who got there later still could learn about various nature organizations and what each does. Also vendors offered wares varying from jewelry, paintings, books, fabric art, woodworking, and others.
