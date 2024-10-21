Ashley Cano, administrative assistant and notary, swearing in the newly appointed Hurley town Councilman, Pete Ordonez

Pete Ordonez, newly appointed councilman

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting October 8, 2024. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro Tem Nanette Day, councilors, Reynaldo Maynes and Keana Huerta.

Stevens said they had received eight letters of interest for the open council position. The council would hear from each person, and at the end he would make a recommendation, and then the council would have to approve it. They spoke in the order of the sign in sheet.

George Moreno said he has been born, raised in Hurley and a resident. He had left at the age of 28 but had returned. Moreno had attended Cobre and Western New Mexico University (WNMU). He has a master's in finance and management from Georgia and did his graduate work in New York. He has been in the management industry for 45 years and has done a consulting management for several years. "I feel qualified and have a deep rooted interest in Hurley. I am not happy about the infighting and division right now. I call it like I see it."

Peter Ordonez thanked the council for allowing him to speak. He wanted to bring his experience to help the town. He had moved here from Santa Clara. He attended Cobre and WNMU and has had a 33-year career in law enforcement but has retired. He had been a trustee in Santa Clara for eight years. He listed his biggest accomplishments in that time had been the traffic light installation, the business park and Manhattan Subdivision. "I want to help and improve the town." Law enforcement will be his number one priority. The town deserves 24/7 law enforcement.

Aaron Phillips said he had been born and raised in Hurley. He had watched Hurley go from a busy mining town to a retirement community. Phillips said he wanted to be involved in the community and felt this would be a good way to start. He taught in a beauty school for six years and went to Universal Technical Institute and has run beauty schools and salons for 20-plus years. Currently he owns Grant County Pest Control and had purchased it three in a half years ago. He went over several other things he had been involved in and said he has dealt with different cultures and environments. He also serves as and assistant coach at Cobre in three sports. "I want to help the community." He had left the community a few times but always comes back.

Jason Cox said he had been the animal control officer and been born and raised in Hurley. He graduated from Cobre and his employment prior to Hurley and hobbies had taken him all over the world. Cox spent 20-plus years in well drilling, plumbing and electrical trades. "I understand the water issue and want to see Hurley move forward in the right direction and be part of the solution."

Robert Candelaria said he had been born and raised in Hurley and graduated from Cobre. He left in 2006 and returned in 2013. He had been in Phoenix to pursue a career in computer information systems. Currently he works with Gila Regional Medical Center as director of information systems and has for the past 11 years. His employments have provided experience with budgets and project management of government systems. "I have deep roots here. My grandfather was the mayor of Hurley, David Diaz." He said he wants to see what he can do to help.



Adam Polly said he has retired and grew up in Deming. He had been in the top ten percent of his high school graduating class. He attended New Mexico State University and received several bachelor's degrees and master's degrees. He worked with the state engineers for seven years and the health and human services of Sierra County. He had also been the county manager for Sierra County for four years. He also had been the Catron County manager for four years.

Albert Dominguez had joined online due to a doctor's appoint he had to be at with his wife. He had been a former police officer in Hurley. He lived in Hurley since he had been five years old until his house burnt down in 2008. "I want to help the community grow and benefit everyone, not just a selected few."

Aaron Pena said he had lived in Hurley his whole life. He has had 15 years in the financial industry. Currently he has served on the board of Western New Mexico University Foundation. He wants to make his priority the agenda and police. "I want to make Hurley the best it can be." He reminisced about growing up in Hurley and how it had been. He encouraged the residents to get to know each other.

Public input.

Sandra L. Berry said she had sent a letter of interest for the council position. She read that letter. She wanted to ensure the right decisions will be made for the town of Hurley. Berry had been told she didn't have the letter submitted in time. She had run across a problem with proving she had voted in Hurley before even though she had voted many times in Hurley. She spoke to the importance of cleaning up Hurley and listening to the residents. They need to have free speech and not be shut down. Berry went over the problems she had not being able to be submit the letter. Her three minutes had been used but kept speaking and said she had not finished. "The mayor does not help us; he hinders us." She continued and the two sheriff deputies that had attended the meeting escorted her out.

Esther Gill said on a positive note she wanted to thank Vanessa Rodriguez and Ashley Cano for the community function they had put on. It had been enjoyable to see the kids playing and everyone participating.

Mary Ann Cummins said she had been living in Hurley for a year and had lived in Silver City before. She runs the new Hurley community page on Facebook. She spoke to the drama on that page currently that they have been trying to stop. Cummins had put the group together as a place for the residents to voice their opinions and find out what has been going on in the area without being shut down or blocked. A lot had been going on that she brought to the mayor's attention. She had been told to make a formal complaint but decided to contact an attorney and eventually brought the FBI in. The person in question no longer resides here but has gone to Colorado.

Cummins had another request for the council to consider changing the council meeting time to 6:00 pm or 6:30 pm. She had been contacted by several residents that can't make it at 5:00 pm. Also, she addressed the problem with Zoom and people attending that cannot hear what is being said. "People want to see bigger and better things for Hurley."

Cummins address Huerta with an apology. She said something she had said had been misconstrued and it had not been meat to be threatening or harassing. She alluded to a conversation she had overheard concerning the current meeting, what would be taking place and used Huerta's name. "You have a bright future ahead of you. You have given a lot to this community." She had not appreciated her family members trying to attack her. She told the mayor she would be behind him.

Richard Maynes, who had been on the Hurley town council for 16 years spoke. He had raised his family here. "We had a great team before, and I want to see that again."

He looked forward to them working as a team and progressing in all the projects they have gone over. He offered his help and thanked them for all they do for the community.

Anselmo Tellez requested four minutes as opposed to the regular three minutes. Stevens said he could only have what everyone else had, three minutes. He said it would not be enough. The public can only hope for public order and a new council member. All applicants deserve thanks for submitting their letter of interest. He went over all they would need to be able to do and be transparent. To those that will not be selected still need the appreciation for just stepping up. The community would be proud to address any of the applicants as town councilor. He went on to all the responsibilities the council member would need.

Rudy Pena said he thought it sad that the sheriff's deputies had to be in attendance. "It proves there is a hostile work environment. Sad the council has to work against the people. We are your bosses, and you need to listen to us." He told them they needed to do what would be good for the town of Hurley and not themselves.

Appointment of councilor.

Stevens said he would make a recommendation, but the council would make the decision. He had reviewed all the choices and listened to the applicants. "We are fortunate to have such a high quality of amazing people, and it is a hard choice." He had several choices.

Stevens presented his number one choice to be George Moreno. Reynoldo Maynes made a motion to approve, and Day and Huerta opposed.

Stevens presented his number two choice to be Pete Ordonez. All council members approved the appointment.

He would be sworn in at a later meeting or time because the judge had not attended.

The council approved the consent agenda which included meeting minutes from September 10 and 30, 2024, maintenance department report, clerk's report, fire department report, animal control report, code enforcement report, police department report with resignation from Christopher McGuinness, police chief, judge's report and library report.

Blas Rodrigues, maintenance director, gave the council a brief report on what they had been doing and the status of certification of his crew.

Darlene McBride, deputy clerk, said the following week they would have the auditors in and would be working on the audit. She had joined the meeting online.

Stevens read some of the police report and said since the police chief had resigned, they would be looking for a new chief immediately.

Day went over the library report. They had 56 volunteer hours and had received donations of books, guitars and games. The salsa contest had been successful. Residents have requested tax preparation, publishing and computer help.

The council approved the purchase order to D and M Paving for road improvements. Rodriguez said it would be for the chip seal work. They had been doing this for the past few years but this year it had been in the budget to use a contractor.

Ben Young, town attorney, had checked to make sure a notary could administer the oath of office and found out it would be acceptable in state statues. Ashley Cano, administrative assistant and notary, administered the oath of office to Pete Ordonez. At that time Ordonez moved to the council table for the remainder of the meeting.

Huerta went over the recommendations of the Big Muddy committee. George Moreno, the committee chair, had also been there to answer questions. The changes the committee had asked for included an area for corn hole toss and horseshoes. They wanted a lower gazebo instead of a raised. The list referenced one like Bayard has in their park. The skate park should be smaller and next to the pump track. A big recommendation had been a garden area and fencing around the big muddy. The walking path should have workout equipment. The committee wanted to remove the putting green and meditation labyrinth. The layout would remain the same. The entrance to the park should have a smokestack inspired theme. The committee wanted the splash park but would like to make it an addition to the pool.

Moreno said they had met three times but with each meeting they had diminished attendance. He had brought all the information they had collected and had not had any more meetings because of lack of interest. He told the council he would be willing to try again for more involvement. Stevens asked him to try again, and they needed the community more involved. They spoke to the time element and not having much left and could lose the funding. McBride said they had until June of 2025 and should move quickly.

The council approved sending what they had to the engineers for the changes.

Cody Graham, D.R.I. attended a second time to ask for a business license approval. The property he had purchased he had been told was industrial. They discussed the privacy fencing and Graham said he would put that up and said he would do a 9-foot privacy fence. He asked if they would consider a probationary license. Doug Miranda, code enforcement officer, addressed the council for questions and comments. Graham said he would be less of an environmental concern and have a more aesthetically pleasing business than his neighbors. This location would just be a base of operations to park the heavy equipment that would be sent out on emergencies for the railroad. It would not be a place of dismantling. He will be required by federal and state law to have inspections. He explained all the permits he will be required to have. He asked for 12 months to do the required work needed to open. Graham said he would be willing to have an attorney draw up a contract if need be. He added that he would have a small metal management facility to take in aluminum cans for the community.

Miranda addressed the issue of the eyesore the business could create and spoke to the fencing Graham had said he would do. He wanted to see a schematic to see exactly what he would be planning to do along with the color of the fencing. How would the metals be contained; what kind of hazardous waste would be generated. He recommended a full list and schematic.

Stevens asked about the present codes and if they would have conflict. Miranda listed all ordinances that could cause a problem and gave the council his recommendations. It would require putting the license on hold until Graham provided the information. Graham said he would provide that information as soon as possible. He understood essentially, he needed to provide an operational blueprint. Some discussion with the council took place on some clarifications.

Graham said he would do his part but wanted to make sure they would not be overstepping their authority.

Stevens allowed public input on the issue.

Tellez asked Graham when his hours of operation would be. Graham said 9 am to 4 pm three or four days a week. He did clarify if they received a notice of an emergency, they would come at 6 am to load equipment. He asked about the machine noise, and he said no more than the trains.

Stevens wanted some clarification on the state and federal regulations, and Graham had spoken to it during his presentation earlier.

Graham said that metal management would be good for the city. Their primary job will be railroad support of all kinds. It will not just be wrecks, it could be railroad tie clean up. He had recently done 50 acres in Hurley, and they didn't know.

Council voted to table until all concerns had been addressed. Stevens said, "We need to do it right to begin with." He added that the public would be allowed input on this through the process.

The council approved resolution no. 2024/2025-7. This will establish the city library. Next meeting they will do a formal ordinance. Day read the resolution to the council. This language had been taken from the 2023 comprehensive plan. Days said the library had 40-50 hours of volunteers every month. They have been open 6 hours every week but have had requests to be open more.

The council tabled the discussion on zoning. Day said they have progressed with the lawyers but have not finished. They still need to finalize the language.

None of the council had any discussion on the swimming pool improvements or E Street Park improvements.

The council tabled the discussion concerning the hiring of a human resource consultant, Day said due to not having a town clerk at this time.

Mayor and councilors reports

Day said when she had been asked to step up to be mayor pro tem by the mayor when they had two new council members. She had been the senior council member. Now they will be at full capacity, and she said she would step down as mayor pro tem. She made it clear she would be retaining her council seat. She added that it would be effective immediately.

Maynes said he had attended the car show in Hurley and had a great time. A lot of residents had attended, and it was good to see everyone together. He thanked all the candidates that had applied for the council seat and congratulated Ordonez.

Stevens said the Dollar General would be opening finally. They will be moving forward on the Big Muddy. Hurley had a lot of funding for town projects currently. Stevens said they will be advertising for the police chief position. He accepted Day's resignation and would look for another mayor pro tem.

Cano wanted to announce the town would be having a pumpkin patch Halloween celebration on October 26, 2024. Some of the businesses had come together to do the event.

The next regular meeting will be November 12, 2024, at 5:00 pm.

A special meeting will be held October 23, 2024, at 5:30 pm.

Meeting adjourned.