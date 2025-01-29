SILVER CITY - The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One, in partnership with Mountain States Constructors, Inc., is widening U.S. 180 from a 2-lane to a 4-lane road from Bayard to Hurley.
This project will permanently remove the Hurley Bridge over US 180 replacing it with a new roadway and traffic pattern for Lime Quarry Rd. Beginning Friday, January 31, 2025, at 5 pm US 180 will be closed to begin bridge removal. A detour will be in place on Carrazco Ave, Diaz Ave, to N Hurley Road for both eastbound and westbound traffic. Closure will be in place until Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 p.m.
Travelers are advised to slow down, adhere to posted signs, and anticipate possible delays. Crews will be working around the clock to reopen the roadway as quickly as possible to minimize disruptions. We appreciate your patience.
The NMDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to: NMDOT at www.nmroads.com or call 511.