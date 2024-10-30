Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The annual Hurley Pumpkin Patch set up on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The pumpkins this year were found at The Patio, games for kids were set up out front. Inside The Old Hurley Store, owner Don Spann had several train displays, two of which were operating to the delight of adults and children visitors. Back outside, a horse cart carried passengers for a ride up and down the street. [Author's Note: While she was writing down names of the horse and cart driver and owner, Ronan, the horse became curious about what she was doing, and in the middle of writing, the author had this large nose start sniffing her pen and notebook. Then, Ronan accepted a nose rub.]
