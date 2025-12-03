Traffic reroute begins Wednesday, December 3
LORDSBURG – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Exit 24, near Lordsburg, are now closed as of Wednesday, December 3 through Saturday, December 6 to begin bridge repairs.
During the closure, all westbound I-10 traffic will be rerouted off the interstate and back on using the exit and entrance ramps at Exit 24. Motorists should expect delays and follow posted road closure signs.
The westbound portion of the bridge is being rebuilt following a collision on March 7, 2025, when a commercial vehicle hauling an excavator struck the structure. Deck placement is scheduled for late December, and the bridge is expected to reopen in early 2026.
For more information and updates, visit the New Mexico Department of Transportation website at www.nmroads.com or dial 511.