Incident involving Deputy being charged with crime of receiving public funds for services not rendered.
To the Residents of Grant County,
In June 2025, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was notified of a possible incident in which an employee may have received public funds for services not rendered, specifically through the Trout Fire overtime budget.
Upon receiving this information, I immediately initiated an internal investigation. As the investigation progressed, the New Mexico State Police were notified to investigate the allegations and potential criminal offenses. The New Mexico State Police conducted their own investigation and have filed charges on the deputy involved. No personal information will be released due to the ongoing internal investigation.
As Sheriff of Grant County, I am deeply disappointed by these allegations and greatly disturbed by what has occurred. I do not condone this behavior. Any allegation of any misconduct will not be tolerated. I remain committed to fulfilling the duties of this office, and I will work diligently to guide, maintain order, and enforce discipline within my office. I hold myself and all deputies to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.
Respectfully,
Raul Villanueva
Sheriff of Grant County