By Roger Lanse
On Saturday, Oct. 16, 2024, witnesses reported to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority a blue car that was swerving as they followed it, the car ending up high centered on a rock wall in a yard at 1201 N. Alabama Street. A Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the scene, according to a GCSO offense report, at about 1:01 p.m., and observed a blue Ford Fusion high centered on a rock wall – the front half of the vehicle on the rock retaining wall and the rear half roughly 3-4 feet in the air.
A strong odor of an intoxicating beverage was smelled on the female driver identified as Cari Lemon, 47, of Silver City, who was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Deputies said she was slurring her words, "didn't make any sense," and appeared to be highly intoxicated. Once out of the vehicle Lemon couldn't walk or stand, the report stated.
Witnesses told deputies that Lemon told them she was embarrassed and did not want them to see her like that.
Emergency medical services assessed Lemon and determined she was okay. As Lemon was unable to undergo field sobriety tests and refused to take the breath analyzer test, she was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence. Her vehicle was towed.