Thursday, May 8, 2025

Acres: 822

Start Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Location: 38 miles east of Glenwood, NM

Personnel: 182

Containment: 10%

Cause: Lightning

Summary:

Following several days of moisture over the fire area, an infrared (IR) flight was conducted to map the fire perimeter and identify areas of remaining heat. Based on improved mapping accuracy, the fire’s estimated size has been reduced to 822 acres. The IR flight also confirmed that heat remains throughout the fire area.

Hotshot Crews working along the fire’s edge have successfully completed checking the fire perimeter using a mix of direct fireline tactics. With this objective achieved, crews have transitioned to mopping up hot spots along the fireline to reduce the potential for further spread. This work will continue in the coming days as they reinforce and improve the containment line.

Engines remain engaged in structure assessment operations around the Willow Creek area and are finalizing a contingency plan should conditions change. With temperatures forecasted to rise in the coming days, fire behavior may increase, potentially challenging containment efforts and requiring continued vigilance from crews on the ground.

This will be the final daily update. While firefighting personnel and resources remain assigned to the incident into next week, updates will shift to an as needed schedule. As incident objectives continue to be met, resources will be strategically reassigned to support initial attack on new fire starts.

CDT Hikers: The public is asked to avoid the fire area for their safety. For more information on trail access, including alternate routes, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Temporary Closures: The Snow Lake area, including Dipping Vat Campground, Snow Lake Boat Launch, and Snow Lake Trailhead are temporarily closed for public safety.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting aircraft. If you fly, we can’t!

Smoke: Smoke has significantly reduced over the past few days. As temperatures warm up, there is a potential for an increase in fire activity and smoke production. Smoke may be visible from Mogollon, Willow Creek, Reserve, CP Anderson and Snow Lake. For current smoke conditions, visit the interactive smoke map at fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Gila National Forest. Learn more atwww.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-323-8956, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-iron-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest