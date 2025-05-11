By Frost McGahey

Investigative Reporter

Back in February in the Grant County Beat was alerted to the incident of a police officer killing a baby rabbit and given the criminal case number. The crime had taken place on February 13. The Beat filed an Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) on the 21st with the New Mexico Department Public Safety.

What has been requested was a copy of the Police Report.

Some state agencies will take up to 15 days. In contrast, the Silver City Police Department can print a copy within minutes.

On March 11, the Beat received a notice that due to the "Over Burdensome nature of the request" additional time was needed, and the police report wouldn't be available until March 26.

On March 26 the same excuse was used, and the police record wouldn't be available until April 28.

On April 28, again the NM Department of Public Safety said the report wouldn't be available until May 28.

Sensing a cover-up, the Beat asked a former police officer for another way to get the police report. He suggested the District Attorney's office. An IPRA was done on April 17 asking for both the police report and the body cam footage. The DA's office responded promptly saying because of a conflict of interest (the DA's office has to work with the Sheriff's office on cases) the IPRA had been sent to the Administrative Office of the District Attorneys in Santa Fe.

They replied "because of the number of records requiring review, the request was burdensome", and they wouldn't have a response till June 6.

When told of what happened, the former police officer advised going to the Grant County Magistrate Court and getting the Affidavit for Arrest Warrant. That would have the information needed. The Beat was finally able to break the story.

Past History – Reasons for Delay?

When I asked why the delay, Sheriff Villanueva responded, ""Unfortunately, there is an ongoing criminal prosecution of one of my deputies, a county employee. He is entitled to due process. Therefore, the County cannot comment on either the pending litigation or the personnel matters."

One possibility was that Governor Grisham was trying to protect Sheriff Raul Villanueva.

In 2022 when Sheriff Frank Gomez's term was up, and he was running for re-election as a Democrat, Grisham wanted him defeated. Gomez had supported a Republican, Rebecca Dow, and had helped make Grant County a sanctuary county for the 2nd Amendment.

Grisham asked Villanueva, who had been the prior sheriff, to run against Gomez in the primary. Since no Republican was running, whoever won that would become sheriff. Villanueva won the primary, but since he was so disliked by the sheriff's deputies during his time as former sheriff, Deputy Manny Maldonado ran as a Write-in. Unfortunately, Maldonado did not win.

Villanueva had left law enforcement and was working at Wells Fargo when he ran again for sheriff. When he was sheriff previously his time was marked by deep unrest at the Grant County Sheriff's Department. There were 11 deputy vacancies when Frank Gomez became sheriff. * Villanueva had become so unpopular with his officers that he did not seek re-election. He refused to give his officers a .50 raise, but said he'd give them a $1.00 raise if two deputies got fired.**

Asked about his the sheriff responded, "No. I was not asked by the governor to run for office. I ran because I love my community. The citizens of the County agreed with me and I won the election."

Villanueva will be able to run for sheriff again in 2026 because term limits apply only to consecutive terms.

To be continued…

