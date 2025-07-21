July 21, 2025
District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that JAMES DELGADO was held without bond in a pre-trial detention hearing on July 15, 2025, by Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Tom Stewart.
JAMES DELGADO is facing charges of 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon [3rd Degree], 1 count of Resisting, Evading, Obstructing an Officer [misdemeanor]. DELGADO will be held until the resolution of his case in the Grant County Detention Center.
On June 26, 2025, Silver City police officers were dispatched to East 12th street in reference to an abandoned 911 call. Officers could hear DELGADO yelling telling the officers to leave him alone. The officers learned that Antonio Delgado was also in the home, verifying that he was the one that made the 911 call. Antonio opened the front door, and DELGADO was seen pointing a gun at the officers standing in the doorway. Officers called for backup, after a short time, Antonio came out of the house. After negotiation with the officers, and the Sheriff's units surrounding the permitters DELGADO finally surrendered and was taken into custody.
At the hearing, prosecutors showed the Sheriff deputies' body cam video of the incident. Chief Deputy Cynthia Clark in closing remarks presented FBI statistics that 77% of law enforcement officers were feloniously killed in the line of duty in 2024, due to firearms.