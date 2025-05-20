Friday, May 16, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that John Elizalde was held without bond in a Pre-Trial Detention hearing for charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, through an act of arson. Sixth Judicial District Trial Attorney Mark Abramson was the prosecutor at the hearing in the Grant County District Courthouse, Silver City, New Mexico. Elizalde will be held until trial.
On April 11, 2025, Elizalde set a brush fire near the Montgomery residence on the adjacent vacant lot. The fire grew into a much larger blaze, which could have caused serious injury or death. The fire spread, burning the Montgomery property's rose bushes and coming very close to the carport attached to the house, threatening to catch the house on fire.
Witnesses saw Elizalde setting the fire and fleeing the scene. The homeowner was able to keep the flames at bay, with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.
Bayard County Magistrate Court Judge Grijalva determined that Elizalde is dangerous to the community due to his history of criminal behavior, his reoffending while on release and the escalating level of dangerousness. Judge Grijalva ordered Elizalde to be detained.