Kyle Eckmann is held without bond for Kidnapping a 15-year-old from Texas

Tuesday, September16, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Kyle Eckmann (21) was held without bond on charges of Kidnapping (1st Degree), Abuse of a Child (Does not result in Death or Great Bodily Harm), Bribery of a Witness (Threats/False Testimony), Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Disguised), Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer (Injury).

The State was represented by Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Clark. Sixth Judicial District Court Judge, the Honorable Jennifer De Laney presided in the Preliminary Hearing and Motion for Pretrial Detention hearing. Judge DeLaney found that the State had met its burden of probable cause and bound over the counts of child abuse, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and bribery or intimidation of a witness. Judge DeLaney also granted the State's Motion for Pretrial Detention, finding that that ECKMANN was a danger to the victim and the community.

On September 11, 2025, this case began in Henderson, Texas, when twenty (20) year old ECKMANN convinced a fifteen (15) year old child to meet him. ECKMANN then took the child for three (3) days through the State of Texas and into New Mexico. The vehicle ended up in a high-speed pursuit with New Mexico State Police near Deming- after defendant' s license plate was identified through card reader technology, as being a vehicle involved with a missing child. ECKMANN refused to stop when New Mexico State Police engaged emergency equipment and crossed over the median and across Interstate 10 to evade police and crashed through a barbed wire fence landing in 3 feet of water.



ECKMANN got out of the crashed vehicle claiming to have a gun and threatening to shoot the police. Police de-escalated the situation and ECKMANN was taken into custody, and as the child victim was not hurt in the crash, she was rescued safely and returned to her parents.

ECKMANN will be held until trial.