Below are links to the latest drought conditions from the National Weather Service. There was improvement in drought conditions for Southwest New Mexico after the November rains, but all of Grant County remains under severe drought conditions. Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to persist or re-develop in December due to near or below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures. Low fire danger this month due to slight drought improvement and ERCs (energy release component) near normal for December.

Attached is the latest graphical Drought Information Statement. This product will be updated on January 7th or sooner if necessary in response to significant changes in conditions.
  • Severe (D2) drought status affecting Southern New Mexico. Abnormally Dry (D0) to Moderate (D1) drought status affecting Far West Texas.
  • Improvement in drought conditions for Southwest New Mexico after mid-November rains. 
  • Drought conditions expected to persist or re-develop in December due to near or below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures.