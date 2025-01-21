By Roger Lanse
Silver City Fire Department personnel from Stations1 and 2 responded to an alarm Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at about 7:25 p.m,. at the Silver City Care Center on Fowler Avenue. According to SCFD staff, the alarm was triggered by smoke detector activation in the kitchen.
When firefighters from Station 2 (32nd Street) arrived three minutes after being paged out and six minutes after for Station 1 (Hudson Street), they reported there was no fire or smoke. Care Center staff advised a staff member was using a leaf blower to clean the kitchen and that set off the smoke detector.
Immediately after engines from both stations arrived, the response was cancelled due to the false alarm.