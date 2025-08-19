Local 4-H Youths Compete at American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championship Horse Judging Contest

Oklahoma City, OK – August 10, 2025 –Grant County 4-H members Reece and Rowan McSpadden proudly represented their community at the AQHYA World Championship Show Horse Judging Contest, held August 1–10 in Oklahoma City.

The prestigious contest brought together 163 contestants from across the nation, competing in three divisions: limited, junior, and senior. Reece and Rowan both competed in the limited division, where participants judged eight different horse classes and answered detailed questions about selected classes to test their knowledge and critical thinking.

Both youths showcased outstanding skills and earned impressive placings:

Reece McSpadden – 8th in Halter, 9th Overall Reece McSpadden

– 8th in Halter, 9th Overall Rowan McSpadden – 10th in Performance, 11th Overall, 11th in Halter

Reece and Rowan were coached by their mother, Caitlin McSpadden, whose guidance and support helped prepare them for the high-level competition.

Participation in this contest not only highlights the McSpaddens' dedication to developing their judging abilities but also reflects the strength of the local 4-H program in preparing youth for national contests.

"We are extremely proud of Reece and Rowan for their hard work and accomplishments on the national stage," said Grant County Cooperative Extension County Director, Jessica Massengill. "Competing at this level takes commitment and skill, and they represented our community with excellence."

The AQHYA World Championship Show Horse Judging Contest is one of the premier youth judging events in the country, providing young people the opportunity to strengthen their decision-making, communication, and equine evaluation skills.