By Roger Lanse
As Silver City Police Department officers were on foot patrol inside Walmart on Friday, Aug, 2, 2024, at about 4:30 p.m., they came in contact with Matias Marquez, 23, of Silver City, who they knew had a criminal trespass warning for Walmart, which was issued June 4, 2024, by a SCPD officer.
According to a SCPD incident report, Marquez was placed under arrest, handcuffed, and placed in the rear seat of a SCPD patrol vehicle while a citation was written. Marquez was subsequently released on a citation to appear.