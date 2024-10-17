By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, around 8 a.m., an employee of La Bonita Bakery, located at 3110 N. Silver Street, arrived to open up only to discover broken glass near a back door that had been broken. Entering the building the employee described the scene as "a total disarray."

According to a Silver City Police Department incident report, officers arrived at about 8:07 a.m. and immediately cleared the building for anyone who might still be inside. They observed several beverage refrigerators open with the contents scattered across the floor. Shelves normally packed with various food items were bare, the food products and packages also scattered across the floor. Other miscellaneous items were thrown to the floor and in another room a bed had its mattress and box springs moved off the bedframe.

The owners, Sandra Calderon and Troy Miller, arrived to survey the mess. Miller told officers he was the last person in the business, leaving there about 11:45 p.m, Saturday, Oct. 5. The report stated Miller said three Core Mark bins were missing along with $4,200 which had been hidden in the room with the bed between the mattress and the box springs. Another sum of $45 was also missing.

Miller showed officers three Vivint cameras which were disabled and destroyed – the value of each being $600 for a total of $1,800. The DVR box which controlled the cameras was stolen. The entire security system was valued at $5,000, Miller said.

The total cost of damages and stolen items was estimated to be $11, 045, the report said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Silver City Police Department.