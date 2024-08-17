By Roger Lanse
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at about 3:03 a.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were at Pizza Hut on another call when they made contact with Johnathon Proudlock, who was known to them from prior dealings, as he was walking by the restaurant. According to a GCSO offense report, Proudlock, 28, of Silver City, was confirmed to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to comply and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. The warrant was issued in June 2024, by Judge Grijalva in Bayard.
Proudlock was arrested, handcuffed, and transported to GCSO for holding and then to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. According to GCDC staff, Proudlock was released Monday, Aug. 12, by Judge Grijalva.