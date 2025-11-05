Local man dies in single car accident

By Roger Lanse

The following is taken from Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority call records obtained from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at 6:11 p.m., a caller to GCRDA reported a red Jeep was 'in the river' off Highway 15 at the Meadow Creek sign 'on the righthand side if you're going toward Lake Roberts.' The caller stated caller could not see anyone inside the vehicle and the exhaust was cold.

The first GCSO deputy arrived at 6:55 p.m. and stated it was a fatality and the vehicle was on its top. This deputy also advised that OMI, and a brush truck with a winch for extraction, were needed at MM 15-16 (10-11 miles north of Pinos Altos). The deputy further stated the red Jeep Cherokee was down in the arroyo approximately 12 feet below the highway and an elderly-looking male was inside the vehicle. The deputy identified the male as Joel Hannig, 76, of Silver City, from previous contacts with him.

New Mexico State Police officers arrived at 8:40 p.m. and took control of the crash. NMSP stated they did not want the body moved until they finished taking photos.

Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service personnel assisted in the investigation.