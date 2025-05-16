By Roger Lanse

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 3:08 p.m., Silver City Police Officers were dispatched regarding a reckless driver complaint. Officers made contact with the vehicle in the Los Victor parking lot at the corner of Hudson Street and College and initiated a traffic stop. According to an SCPD offense report, the driver, Joshua Larranaga, was arrested for driving under the influence and placed in a patrol car, along with a brown pistol found under the ignition within easy reach of the driver.

While busy with Larranaga, the report states an intoxicated passenger, later identified aa Brianna Ramirez, 25-26, threw handfuls of gravel at both officers and a police unit, striking them and damaging the police unit. After she was placed in a police vehicle, a blotter report says she began kicking the doors and windows of the patrol car. Officers then took Ramirez to Gila Regional Medical Center where she refused treatment and while waiting for her refusal form to be completed, she started to walk toward the medical staff and had to be restrained by officers.

While being manually restrained, Ramirez intentionally spit on the arm of one of the officers. Once constrained, a mask was placed on her to prevent her from spitting on anyone.

Ramirez was booked into the Grant County Detention Center, charged with two counts of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer; two counts of criminal damage to property; two counts of open container; and three counts of battery on a peace officer.

According to GCDC staff, Ramirez was released May 3, 2025, on her own recognizance by Judge Runnels.