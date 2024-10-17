Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Lois Duffy, a Silver City artist for the past 20 plus years, was honored Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, with an Edwina and Charles Milner Women in the Arts Lois Duffy Retrospective at Western New Mexico University. A lecture at Light Hall preceded the McCray gallery showing, which quickly filled with many of her friends and owners of her work.
Duffy developed her artistic style from her youth in New England to years spent in Florida and now works out of a home studio after closing her Silver City downtown gallery in 2023. Her works vary from the realistic with a touch of surrealism to her more surrealistic large paintings and her cube paintings. The show will continue at the WNMU McCray Gallery through Nov. 14, 2024.