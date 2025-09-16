Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Literacy-Link Leamos hosted the Love Your Library Day at the Silver City Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The event had several tables for kids' activities, as well as a puppet show, with kids as the main characters. A table full of give-aways drew adults and kids to choose something. Books a-plenty were available for kids and theirparents.The Blue Cross-Blue Shield Care Van came down to answer questions and promote their health care services, and a representative from the NMSU Library had a table, with information. A bubble machine outside pumped out plenty of bubbles and an open jam featured musicians entertaining the public. 

