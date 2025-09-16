Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The Makers Market and Co.Starters joined forces on Saturday to highlight a few of the Co.Starters 47 active businesses created through the program. another 56 are getting going, according to Aubri Gamez of Co.Starters.  The Silver City Rotary Club also joined in to hold a bake sale. Several of the regular Makers Market booths were also there, although not as many as usual, perhaps chased away by the threatening rain. 

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.