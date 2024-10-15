By Roger Lanse

When Silver City Police Department officers responded to a disturbance complaint at the Hudson Street Snappy Mart, 206 N. Hudson Street, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at about 5:56 p.m., they observed two males arguing behind the cash register. According to a SCPD incident report, one of the men, Vincent Sandoval, 26, of Silver City, told an officer he just wanted to get his phone and go home. The officer informed him he was not going to be allowed to leave since a strong odor of alcohol could be detected on his breath. The phone was found by officers and returned to Sandoval, who advised he was under probation.

Meanwhile, a second officer was speaking with the other male identified as Akmal Awwad, 37, with an Albuquerque address. Akmal advised he did not want to press charges and just wanted Sandoval to go home.

Officers found a small, clear, plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance on Sandoval's person that tested presumptive positive for cocaine, the report stated, and he was placed into investigative detention. After transporting Sandoval to the SCPD for paperwork, a white powdery substance was also noted in Sandoval's right nostril and a bit later he was seen trying to hang himself with a shoelace.

EMS was requested, and Sandoval told EMS staff he had consumed Xanax, alcohol, and cocaine. He was then transported to Gila Regional Medical Center and placed on suicide watch. Sandoval was booked into the Grant County Detention Center charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to GCDC staff, Sandoval was released Thursday, Oct. 10, on a $5,000 appearance bond.