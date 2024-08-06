By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at about 11:37 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 1203 Serinna Court to a reported breaking and entering incident. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised officers a male, later identified as Elmo Duran, 43, with a Las Cruces address, was walking around and throwing rocks at the residence and that Duran was possibly armed.

According to an SCPD incident report, when officers arrived, they heard yelling and rocks hitting a residence. A next-door witness stated the incident was occurring at the house at 1203 Serinna Court behind his house. Officers had contact with Duran, who initially ran, but then complied with officers' commands to get on the ground. While Duran was being handcuffed, the officers noticed lacerations and heavy bleeding from his right forearm.

After transporting Duran to Gila Regional Medical Center, officers made contact with the owner of the property at 1203 Serinna Court, who stated when he heard shouting outside his residence, he retrieved a gun from his garage and shouted "I got a gun!" The homeowner said Duran continued to walk around his house for approximately 10 minutes also shouting, "I've got a gun!" and breaking several windows with rocks and damaging two doors by banging heavily on them.

The report stated officers found blood on some of the broken windows and damaged doors, which appeared to be consistent with Duran's injuries. A TV in the living room was damaged from a window being broken.

The homeowner estimated repairing the windows, garage door, front door, and the TV would cost $5,000. The witness, who suffered a broken glass door on the north side of his residence estimated repair at $1,000.

Duran has been charged with aggravated burglary; aggravated battery; breaking and entering; criminal damage to property – two counts; harassment; resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer; assault; and disorderly conduct.

Duran was released from GRMC and booked into Grant County Detention Center where he remains as of Aug. 6, 2024, according to GCDC staff.