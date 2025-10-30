Manuel Carrazco, Jr. is held without bond for violent assault to his brother

October 30, 2025 — Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced that 25-year-old Manuel Carrazco, Jr. is being held without bond after being charged with Kidnapping (1st Degree), Attempted Second-degree Murder, and Tampering with Evidence (Highest Crime a Capital, First or Second-Degree Felony).

Deputy District Attorney Celeste Robertson represented the State during the hearing. The presiding judge was the Honorable Judge Jarod Hofacket of the Sixth Judicial District Court.

Judge Hofacket granted the State’s Motion for Pretrial Detention, determining that Carrazco poses a danger to both the victim and the community. Deming Police Detective Sargent Patrick Rico testified at the hearing.





On October 14, 2025, the Deming Police Department received a report from a mother stating that her son, Manuel Carrazco, Jr., had arrived at her residence covered in blood.

Carrazco told her he had been drinking at his brother’s house when a violent altercation occurred. The mother agreed to meet officers at the brother’s residence located at 1620 Gold Street.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim’s girlfriend and obtained permission to enter the home. They observed the victim’s vehicle still parked outside and discovered a significant amount of blood in the hallway and master bedroom. The girlfriend provided the victim’s cell phone, which contained access to the home’s exterior security camera footage. The footage showed Manuel Carrazco dragging his unconscious and visibly battered brother into the yard.



Police located Carrazco Jr. at his mother’s home and placed him under arrest. A black Mercedes belonging to Carrazco Jr. was parked in the driveway. Carrazco’s father informed officers that he had found a handgun under the vehicle’s seat. The firearm, which had not been discharged, was recovered and is believed to have been used in the assault. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.



Later that day, Deming Police, and the Luna County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a bleeding man found at the intersection of Hermanas Grade SW and Dona Ana Road SW.

The victim was alive but had sustained multiple injuries, including a swollen face, a possible skull fracture, and trauma to his right ear. Emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene, and he was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, where he remains in serious but stable condition. Law enforcement agencies continued their investigation at the scene.