Marine Corps 250th Birthday banquet

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The annual Marine Corps Birthday event happens each year on Nov. 10, celebrating the day in 1775 when the Marine Corps was founded before the United States of America was even a country. Already, the Army, Navy and Marine Corps were created to protect the fledgling country.

This year, the Marine Corps celebrates its 250th birthday. According to the moderator and one of the organizers of the event, Mst. Gy. Sgt Dean Bearup, the banquet celebrating this milestone anniversary brought about 180 veterans of all armed services and guests to celebrate the event.

The banquet always features traditions from the Sound Adjutant's Call to posting the colors, the singing of the National Anthem, and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the invocation and the presentation of the birthday cake, guests fill up their plates. The event this year took place at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center, with the Western New Mexico University cafeteria catering the dinner.

After the dinner, the Marine Corps Commandant Major General John A. LeJeune's 1921 birthday message is read, followed by a reading of the current Commandant Eric M. Smith's birthday message.

The Guest of Honor Tony Poletti, Colonel, USMC (retired) spoke as the featured speaker. He currently serves as the Commandant of the Texas Department of Marine Corps League and was accompanied by his wife, Kathy. They live in Bastrop, TX and have two children, Amanda Kate and Andrew Evan, a USMC Sergeant.

Following the speaker, guests toast first the Commander-in-Chief, and then the other armed services commanders. A benediction ends the formal ceremony; everyone joins in singing the Marine Hymn and the colors are retired. A DJ offered music for those who wanted to dance the night away.

To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.