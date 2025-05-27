Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

The Marine Corps League Gaffney-Oglesby Detachment 1428 presented the Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Bayard National Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Shane Delaney, Fort Bayard National Cemetery manager, gave the welcome. He called for a "moment to pay tribute to the fallen heroes whose valor echoes through the generations.

"In 2025, our remembrance is framed by three significant anniversaries spanning American history. The first is the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the American Revolution at Lexington and Concord. It is also the 80th anniversary of our World War II victory, and the 50th anniversary of the conclusion of the Vietnam War. "

He noted the first burial at Fort Bayard National Cemetery was David H. Boyd.

Delaney also said two medal of honor awardees are buried at FBNC. Sgt. Alonzo Bowman served during the Indian Wars in 1881 and died in 1885. The second medal of honor awardee buried at Fort Bayard was Sgt. John Schnitzer, who served in the Indian Wars, and died in 1904.

He told participants that he could give them directions to the areas where the two are buried.

Delaney noted that more than 405,300 American service members lost their lives in WWII. He said "today we honor two notable prisoners of war from this conflict, who are buried at Fort Bayard"—New Mexico native Thomas P. Foy, 1914-2011, who was taken prisoner in the Philippines and marched 60 miles, along with more than 70,000 Filipino and U.S. troops across the Bataan Peninsula. The second he recognized was PFC Richard G.Pitsor, who was also part of the Bataan Death March and died at Cabanatuan on Aug. 28, 1942. He was an unknown until 2024, when his remains were identified and he was reburied at Fort Bayard. A service member who died in the Korean Conflict was Sgt. Alvero P. Colgan and the burial of Cpl. Lawrence B. Salas of the U.S.Marine Corps represents the Vietnam War.

He again said that any family member or friend of a person buried at Fort Bayard National Cemetery could come to the main office at the cemetery and learn directions of where to find their loved one's grave.

Next came the Presentation of the Colors by members of the Grant County Veterans' Coalition, which consists of members of the various Armed Service organizations in the county.

Marine Corps League Detachment Chaplain Robert Lopez gave the invocation. "Heavenly Father, we thank you for the gift of freedom and the men and women who have served our country. We pray for the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and we ask for peace and comfort for all those who mourn. Bless us as we pause to reflect on this service and the values they upheld. In Jesus' Name, Amen."

Lorraine Anglin led the National Anthem, and Roger Wright led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Delaney introduced the National Cemetery Administration speaker Hugh Tuller of the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command with a list of the places Tuller has served.

"Thank you for the introduction," Tuller said. "I didn't know he was going to read my entire bio." He thanked everyone for coming to the ceremony. He said that most probably didn't think that Tuller had ever been to the area before, but "my mother right here in the front row is from Silver City, so I've been out to this area several times visiting her, and I love your area. I do like the palm trees and the beaches in Hawaii, but there's something about the open sky here in New Mexico that really speaks to me."

He noted that although Memorial Day is confused as the first day of summer, "today is the day that marks where our service members gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, and that can be visualized when we look out over our national cemetery here and see the rows and rows of headstones and understand that this is one of dozens of such cemeteries throughout the United States and also in Europe and in the Philippines."

Tuller said when one visits the gravestones and sees ones with Unknown as the name, those are the ones that were not identified after the war in which they served. "Today is special, because it's when all of us can get together and think about the ultimate sacrifice that these folks have given us as a nation. I'm happy to announce today that last year, in fiscal year 2024, DPAA was able to identify 172 of our missing service members. One of those missing service members was Private First Class Albert Clifton, from Los Lunas. We were able to identify him last August 19, and he was buried at a national cemetery in San Antonio, where his family now resides."

He said the during fiscal year 2024, the department was able to identify 172 of "our missing, and this year we have already identified 116, well on our way to more than 200."

He gave appreciation to the other departments, service branches and non-governmental partners who help make the identifications happen.

Robert and Danna Lopez presented the prisoner of war and missing in action ceremony, with Danna reading about the symbolism of the small table and the items on it that Robert pointed out.

The Hi Lo Silvers, led by Valdeen Wooton, sang the Salute to the Military, with each branch of service's song being sung.

Next came the presentation of the wreaths, with Paul Madrid placing the Army wreath; Roger Wright presenting the Marines; Diane LeBlanc, Navy; Chuck Whitley, Air Force; Carl Eliaison, Space Force; John Sterle, Coast Guard; Ron Oglesby, Marine Corps League; Joe Drake, POW/MIA; Carolyn Holguin, American Legion Auxiliary; Mike Lewis, VFW; Connie Shivner, Silver City Elks; Shane Delaney, National Cemetery Association; Pat Abalos DAV Chapter 1; Jennie Gigante, Terrazas Funeral Chapel; and Lucy Whitmarsh, Daughters of the American Revolution.

Joe Drake presented flowers to Mary Cowan, Gold Star Mother;

The Special Guest Speaker was Salvador Beltran, Jr., a veteran of the Vietnam War. He began by introducing himself and saying: " I was born just over that little hill, in Hanover. I graduated from WNMU, and I have relatives here from both sides of my family."

He and his wife have resided in Pasco, Washington, for the past 39 years, and this was the first time he had been a speaker in his home state, although he has spoken a lot in Washington and Oregon.

Beltran noted that he was in the first combat unit to go to Vietnam on May 5. "What a Cinco de Mayo that was."

He thanked his nephew Col. Tim Zamora for nominating him as guest speaker and Ron Oglesby of the Marine Corps League Detachment for choosing him to speak.

"Welcome home to all the Vietnam veterans here," Beltran said. "If you wonder why I'm welcoming them home today, it's because when we came home we were never welcomed home. If there are other Vietnam veterans here today, welcome home, brothers and sisters."

He also recognized any Gold Star parents and families present and thanked them for the sacrifice their loved ones gave for this country.

"Today, we gather to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation," Beltran said "As a soldier, who has served in the Army and as a Vietnam veteran, I stand humbled by the legacy of those who came before us—those who gave their lives that we might live in freedom."

He gave a brief history of Memorial Day, which began as Decoration Day after the Civil War that claimed the lives of approximately 620,000 to 750,000 Americans. It was a day to decorate the graves of the fallen soldiers of the Civil war, but over time it evolved to honor all U.S. military personnel who have died in service from the Revolutionary War to the present day.

The cost of freedom has been immense, with the 620,000 to 750,000 lost in the Civil War; to 116,526, including the missing in action in World War I; 407,316 in World War II; 36,516 in the Korean War; 58,479 in the Vietnam War; 4492 in Iraq; and 2400 in Afghanistan to total more than 1 million soldiers, women and men, who have given their all.

"These are not just statistics," Beltran continued. "They represent mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, friends and comrades. They remind us of the profound cost of freedoms and the courage it takes to be in the military. It takes a lot of courage to do what they have done for our liberty. Memorial Day is not just a day that we take off or on the first day of summer. It is a calm occasion to reflect on sacrifices that have been made for our country. It is time to visit the cemetery, lay flowers and remember the lives of those that were cut short in the name of liberty. Today is not the day to wish anyone Happy Memorial Day. This day was not founded in joy, it is to remember the fallen."

He also told a story about the Buddy Poppies. He went with his parents to the J.C. Penney where his second grade teacher was selling the poppies prior to Memorial Day. "My Papa gave Ms. Skinner a quarter and pointed to me to have her put the poppy in my shirt buttonhole. I proudly wore it while we shopped.When we got home, Papa removed the poppy telling me it was not a toy, but a memory. He put the poppy in the armoire in his room in a green box. When he died in 1990, my sisters decided I was the one to clear his room. In the armoire was the Buddy Poppy he had bought for me."

Beltran concluded: "Please stand here today to renew our commitment to honor the memory. Let us do it by actions. Let us strive to be worthy of the sacrifice by upholding the values that they fought to protect our freedom, our justice. I thank my fellow service members for your dedication and courage. It takes courage to be in the military. To all military and to the families, we owe you a debt. We owe you a debt that can never be repaid. Your loved ones will never be forgotten, and may we always honor and always remember those brothers. For closing, I want to quote General Norman Schwarzkopf. He talked about strategy and character, and I quote,'Leadership is a potent combination of strategy and character. But if you must be without one, be without strategy.' In closing, I want to thank all of you and all the soldiers resting here."

Arlina Conklin of the DAV read "In Flanders Fields" to honor the fallen.

Bobby Shaw attempted to pay "Amazing Grace" on his bagpipes, but could not because of a broken reed.

The Hi Lo Silvers sang "This Is Your Land."

Robert Lopez gave the benediction; the Marine Corps League fired a rifle salute and Taps was played on a bugle.

The Colors were retired.

