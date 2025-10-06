Mimbres Harvest Festival 100425

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

The annual Mimbres Harvest Festival took place at the San Lorenzo Elementary School on Saturday, October. 4, 2025. The event included an empanada competition, with first and second place going to for her apple and apricot empanadas. One of the judges was Miss New Mexico, Sarah Ortiz. A tent was set up with chairs for people to listen to the entertainers.

Vendors of produce, art and food,and organizations, such as representatives from the Gila National Forest and volunteer fire departments, filled the grounds.

The morning started out breezy, but big winds came up around noon, causing the dust to blow [and this photographer to forget to get the name of a maker of canes] and tents to become shaky. A few vendors packed up and left, but most stayed to continue to sell their wares and present ideas.

Inside the gym, the annual health fair took place, with information from various medical entities in the county, as well as vaccinations and blood pressure tests by WNMU nursing students. An enchilada lunch had a long line as a fundraiser for the school.

