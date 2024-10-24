Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The ever popular annual Mimbres Harvest Festival brings out not only vendors, but also competitions, food and a health fair for all who take part. Any participant always gets to walk a distance, as the parking fills up the road the San Lorenzo School is on.
The always enjoyed pie competition featured out of 11 pies the first place was a blueberry-lemon pie by Susan Walter and second when to the pecan pie [This author did not get the other bakers' names.] For the empanadas, first place out of 18 went to a cherry one and second to a pumpkin empanada. Slices of pie and empanadas were sold. [This author really liked the Key Lime pie and the apricot empanadas she bought.]
