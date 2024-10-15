By Roger Lanse
Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Gila Regional Medical Center on Oct. 1, 2024, at about 6 p.m., to a reported gunshot wound. According to a GCSO offense report, a male patient, Navarre Gulick, 33, of Mimbres, had been taken to the hospital from "somewhere in Hanover," by a friend as Gulick had accidentally shot himself in the right upper thigh with a .22 caliber handgun.
Preparing to shoot his dad's pistol, the report said, Gulick stated to deputies that his cat had jumped onto the table causing him to discharge the weapon and he did not know a round was still in the chamber. A deputy spoke with ER staff who, according to the report, briefed him that it appeared to be a flesh wound and no bone or arteries appeared to be damaged. Alcohol or narcotics did not appear to be an issue, the report stated.
Gulick's father brought the handgun to deputies and they took possession of it. He stated he was not at home at the time of the incident. The weapon came back from NCIC clear.
No charges have been filed to date.