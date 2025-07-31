More Coincidences?–The Campaign Against Dr. Shepard

By Frost McGahey

Investigative Journalist

Is there a connection with the recent filing of a 2nd lawsuit against Dr. Shepard and just now the search for a new president of Western New Mexico University? Dr. Shepard resigned on December 20, and the Regents resigned after that with a few being fired by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. In her statement of January 7, she said, “My office is already reviewing candidates to replace the former board.” But new Regents weren’t appointed until April 2025.

Replacing the Regents took longer than normal, and one of them, John Wertheim acknowledged the unusual gap in governance at WNMU and emphasized the importance of board oversight: “To have a university with constitutional stature like Western New Mexico to be operating for even a few months without a board of regents is pretty unprecedented.”*

The New Board of Regents had a meeting Thursday, July 31** with the executive session looking at the two lawsuits against Dr. Shepard. In the Special Session open to the public they have the last item on the agenda: Possible action regarding approval or disapproval of Proposed Western New Mexico University Separation and Faculty Appointment agreement Involving a Former University President.

Why are they doing this? That contract was signed between the former board of regents and Dr. Shepard back in December. Public comment now would change nothing. It’s up to the lawyers, and vice-chair Wertheim, who is a lawyer, should recognize that this is a useless exercise.

One source has said that with this second lawsuit, Santa Fe wants to cut off Dr. Shepard’s faculty appointment so it’s harder for him to pay for attorney’s fees.

Some background on Wertheim: He is an advisor to Governor Grisham and served as Chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico from 2004 to 2007, during which he also sat on the Executive Committee of the Democratic National Committee. In 1992 he served as State Director for Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in New Mexico.

Why won’t WNMU let the Beat photograph the "Lavish High-end Custom Furniture" that Dr. Shepard bought for the President’s house? Or the Patio he had built?

Fifteen days ago, the Beat did an Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA), requesting:

Access to the President’s house in order to inspect and take photos of the interior including the furniture. Also, access to the adjacent patio in order to inspect and take photos.

Since the request was so simple, a response in a few days was expected. However, WNMU took the legal limit of 15 days to reply. What they said made no sense.

Staff have been diligently working to gather and review the documents you requested below for inspection. However, this process is ongoing and is taking longer than initially anticipated. Therefore, we are unable to provide the information you requested by the July 30, 2025 deadline.

An additional reasonable period of time will be required pursuant to Section 14-2-10 NMSA. WNMU will continue diligently working on the request and estimates that the records will be available for inspection by August 14, 2025.

The new lawsuit is based on Dr. Shepard’s spending and his construction of a patio adjacent to the President’s house. (The allegation is that he had the patio built for his daughter’s wedding even though the construction had started before she was engaged.)

More Coincidences?

*WNMU’s new regents discuss financial audits and president search • Source New Mexico (sourcenm.com)

**Board of Regents meeting, July 31, Serna Conference Room, Miller Library, 10:30 for Special Session