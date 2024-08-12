By Mary Alice Murphy

I thought it had been made clear by all the speeches that Silver Schools Superintendent William Hawkins made to many organizations that the ballot is a Mail-ONLY ballot.

However, in the past couple of days, I've had two people ask me when voting day is.

The mail-only ballot has been sent to every registered voter.

You have only two choices for returning the ballot. In either case you vote for or against each question on the ballot.

You fill out the ballot, following all the convoluted instructions and then you either

1) Mail it in the included postage-paid envelope; or

2)You return it in person to the Grant County Clerk's office.

The ballot must be IN the Clerk's office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. 2024 in order for it to be counted, so leave several days for mailing it in.

CAUTION: Read the instructions on the ballot and follow them carefully. If you screw up, your vote does not count.

For more information on the two questions on the ballot, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/silver-schools-bond-would-increase-property-taxes-by-23-1-2-to-25

and an earlier article: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/two-questions-on-the-special-election-ballot-causing-confusion