By Roger Lanse

Original:

According to the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department, they were paged out to a manufactured home fire at Highway 15 near Sanctuary Road at 8:52 a.m., this morning, May 16, 2025.

Also responding are the Tyrone and Whiskey Creek VFDs, the Silver City Fire Department, and the Grant County Fire Management Office. The fire is being worked at this time – 9:45 a.m., and what was originally reported as black smoke is now white.

Additional information will be coming as the Beat receives it.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service also responded to this structure fire. The New Mexico Fire Marshal's Office is handling the investigation into the cause of the blaze.

All together, approximately 40 fire-fighting personnel were on scene from the various agencies, along with several engines, water tenders, brush trucks, and command vehicles.

The mobile home appeared to be a total loss.

Investigation is continuing.

*****************************************************

According to Silver City Fire Department Battalion Chief Nathan Schwartz, there was one fatality, a female, in the structure fire.

SCFD arrived at the scene at 9:04 a.m. to a structure fire which had morphed into a small brush fire. They left the scene, Schwarz said, at 1:52 p.m.

Investigation of the incident continues.

*********************************************

Grant County Sheriff's Office staff told the Beat on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that the body of a female discovered in the single-wide mobile home that was destroyed by fire on Highway 15 near Sanctuary Road on Friday, May 16, has been taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque. GCSO has not yet received word of identification of the body.

GCSO originally was told there might have been a second body, but no other than the female was found.