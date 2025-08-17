Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
On Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, the Gough Park parking lot filled with shoppers checking out all the offerings of native plants from cacti to shrubs to trees ready to plant to flowers, accompanied by lots of information to go along with the plants and planting from organizations from the area.
The annual Native Plant Sale hosted by the Gila Native Plant Society offers to plant enthusiasts a variety of native plants and the information about taking care of them.
Vendors came from Pueblo, CO and Safford, AZ, Silver City and Mimbres, with a large offering of native plants from Lone Mountain Natives, owned by Trish Hurley. [Editor's Note: It was hard to get a photo of Trish, as she rushed from customer to customer, selling plants and answering questions.]
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.