Construction to start on 11/11
SILVER CITY - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One, in partnership with Mountain States Constructors, Inc., is pleased to announce the $41M construction project to begin on US 180.
This project includes widening US 180 from a 2-lane to a 4-lane, realignment of roadway over the existing railroad tracks, removal of the Hurley overpass to be replaced with an at-grade roadway crossing at Pit Access Road, rehabilitation of pavement and widen shoulders from 8 foot to 10 foot, and improvement of intersections along the corridor, lighting improvements, and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). The project will take place from milepost 123.13 in Bayard to milepost 128.27 in Hurley.
Starting Monday, November 11, 2024, drivers should anticipate daytime lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes as necessary. The contractor's sequence of construction will be the area of the railroad track, westbound lanes then into the eastbound lanes. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This reconstruction project is expected to take just over a year to complete, depending on weather conditions.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.