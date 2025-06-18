The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission (NMISC) is hosting its second round of public listening sessions to gather community input on the draft Pilot Funding Cycle Policy.

Due to the Trout Fire in the Gila National Forest, there has been a change in the venue and time for the Silver City listening session. It will now be held today (Wednesday, June 18th) at the Murray Hotel (200 W Broadway St), from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. 

We are sorry for any inconvenience, and hope that you are staying safe. Please reach out to us if you have any questions!