NMSP Officer saves woman, child, and dog in swift water rescue

Grant County, NM- On August 31st, 2025, at approximately 3:09 PM, District 12 Officer Walker Eby responded to a call concerning a vehicle that had overturned on its side due to flooding on Stephens Road, near Buckhorn.

Upon arrival, Officer Eby observed a woman, a six-year-old child, and their dog sitting on their vehicle, which had been overturned by dangerous flooding currents. Officer Eby collaborated with the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Cliff Volunteer Fire Department, and local residents to devise a rescue plan.

To prevent the vehicle from shifting and flowing downstream, it was stabilized using a backhoe. A ladder was then placed alongside the vehicle, extending over the rushing waters to the nearby shore. Officer Eby removed his police gear and crawled across the ladder over the turbulent waters to reach the trapped individuals. He managed to place the child on his back and crawled back to safety with him. Afterward, he returned to provide a safety rope to the woman and secured a harness for the dog. Patrolman Eby then moved downstream while the female crawled across the ladder to safety. He successfully pulled the dog from the top of the vehicle and used the safety line to guide the dog to shore.

We are incredibly proud of the bravery displayed by Officer Eby, our first-responder partners, and the local residents in this increasingly dangerous situation. Their actions allowed them to rescue the trapped occupants and bring them back to safety. This coordinated effort exemplifies the spirit of community and working together for the safety of one another.

The link to the video is below.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1782GiKyAw/

