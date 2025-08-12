North Hurley Resident Arrested After High-Speed Chase

Jerry Amador

Courtesy of the Hurley Police Department

Last night, 65-year-old Jerry Amador, a resident from North Hurley found himself in a bit of trouble after a series of reckless decisions. The Hurley Police Department attempted to pull him over for speeding, but instead of stopping, Mr. Amador decided to lead officers on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit ended at his home, where he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by law enforcement. It was later revealed that Mr. Amador has a troubling history, with nearly 30 years of drunk driving offenses.

As a result of his actions, he has been charged with his 10th DWI, Aggravated Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, Driving with a Revoked License, Speeding 60-mph in a 35-mph zone, and failing to use turn signals on two occasions. Mr. Amador is currently detained in the Grant County Detention Center.

Hurley Police Chief Kevin Vigil states: "This incident serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of reckless driving and making the decision to drive after you have been drinking. It is sad that our citizens have been in danger from individuals like this for almost 30 years. My staff and I will be working with the District Attorney's Office to ensure that Mr. Amador understands the seriousness of his actions. I am thankful that no one was injured by Mr. Amador."