Good morning folks and Happy 4th of July from Grant County Office of Emergency Management Director Scot Fuller
Despite the recent rains, Grant County is still in extreme to severe drought. However there is some good news, ERC’s have fallen to below normal due to recent rains, effectively ending the peak fire season locally. Lightning starts and erratic outflow winds around thunderstorms will continue to be possible in July.
Additional rains and lighter prevailing winds will further reduce the risk of large fire growth this month.
Attached is the latest graphical Drought Information Statement. This product will be updated on August 7th or sooner if necessary in response to significant changes in conditions.
- Extreme (D3) to Exceptional (D4) drought status affecting Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas.
- Improvement in drought status after recent rains, above normal June precipitation. Further improvement expected in July.
- Drought conditions expected to persist through the summer months, near normal precipitation and above normal temperatures this season.
National Drought Information Statement Website