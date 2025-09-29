By Roger Lanse
On Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at about 9:07 a.m., a Hurley Police Department officer and a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a domestic violence call at a Lea Drive address in Hurley. After interviewing all parties, a Hurley man, Nathaniel Dominguez, 23, was arrested and booked into the Grant County Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery against a household member, false imprisonment, and criminal damage to property of a household member.
According to GCDC staff, Dominguez was released the next day by Judge Grijalva on an $11,000 unsecured bond on those three charges, plus an additional $1,000 unsecured bond on an unrelated charge.