Panther Fire

US Forest Service - Gila National Forest (NMGNF)

WILDFIRE reported in Grant County, New Mexico         STATUS ACTIVE SIZE 30 acres

CONTAINMENT N/A                Reported 2 days ago via NMSDC Incident # 2025-NMGNF-000443

INITIAL LOCATION 3.5 miles WNW of Gila, NM                          FUELS pinon and/or juniper

INCIDENT OVERVIEW

The Panther Fire was reported on July 2, 2025, at 2:37 PM. The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of this fire on July 4, 2025. Updates will be provided in conjunction with the Trout Fire on the incident page at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/nmgnf-trout-fire  .