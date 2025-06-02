Type 3 Incident Management Team

DUSTIN ROPER – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety:

Press Release – Monday, June 2, 2025

Paradise Fire Being Transferred to District Tomorrow

Acres: 727 Start Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Location: 13 miles south of Quemado, NM Personnel: 115

Containment: 92% Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Summary: The Paradise Fire north of Quemado Lake is now 92% contained at 727 acres.

Yesterday, the Burned Area Emergency Response team began assessing the impacts of the fire to determine possible treatment needs with the aim of stabilizing and preventing degradation of natural and cultural resources.

Today, the Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team stands ready for initial attack on any new starts that may result from passing thunderstorms. Tuesday morning, command of the Paradise Fire will transfer to a smaller Type 4 organization, composed of local firefighting resources. This will be the final daily update on the Paradise Fire unless conditions change significantly.

Quemado Lake is open for public use, and on Tuesday, Road 13D/Baca Road will also open to the public. Visitors should use caution for their own safety as well as the protection of firefighters.

Weather: The high temperature today is expected to be in the upper 60s. Showers and then thunderstorms are likely.

Safety: It will still be important to stay diligent and travel cautiously in the fire area and around fire personnel.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings are good. For real-time smoke conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Gila National Forest. For full details, visithttps://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions .

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-388-8211, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-paradise-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest