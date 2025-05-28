Gila Las Cruces

Type 3 Incident Management Team

MARCUS CORNWELL – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team assumes command of Paradise Fire

Acres: 578 Start Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Location: 13 miles south of Quemado, NM Personnel: 115

Containment: 0% Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Summary: The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the Paradise Fire yesterday evening. The Paradise Fire is burning in ponderosa pine, pinon-juniper, and grass, approximately 13 miles south of Quemado, NM on the southern flank Escondido Mountain and north of Quemado Lake. It is currently 578 acres in size based on infrared flyover last night.

Conditions are extremely dry promoting active fire growth during daytime hours. Crews have observed active fire behavior with fire making runs, and torching in individual trees and groups of trees. Fire crossed a dozer line on the north side of the fire perimeter yesterday and was moving south toward Quemado Lake. Fire personnel were able to stop forward progress with help from aviation resources.

Today, crews will work to hold the fire at established hand and dozer lines and roads, and protect values at risk, including private property/residences, Socorro Electric Powerline, range infrastructure, Quemado Lake Recreation Area, and cultural resource sites. Resources are available for initial attack with the potential for lightning in the forecast.

Weather: Sunny and warm, in the upper 70s. Light southerly winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour. Potential thunderstorms within the next few days, bringing a possibility of lightning and gusty outflow winds in the vicinity of storms.

Closures: The Quemado Lake area is closed for public use for the protection of firefighter and public safety.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in effect over the fire area. Unauthorized drone use poses a serious risk to aerial firefighting operations. If you fly, we can’t.

Smoke: Daytime smoke production has been moderate, with a smoke column is visible from Quemado, Quemado Lake Estates, New Mexico Highways 12 and 32, and US Highway 60.

For real-time smoke conditions, visit: fire.airnow.gov.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Gila National Forest. For full details, visit:www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts.

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-388-8211, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-paradise-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest