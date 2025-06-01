Type 3 Incident Management Team

DUSTIN ROPER – INCIDENT COMMANDER

Notification for Public Health and Safety

Press Release – Sunday, June 1, 2025

Paradise Fire Reaches 87% Containment

Acres: 727 Start Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Location: 13 miles south of Quemado, NM Personnel: 125

Containment: 87% Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Summary: The Paradise Fire north of Quemado Lake is holding at 727 acres and is now 87% contained.

Firefighters have completed dozer line repair work and chipping and are now focused on patrolling, monitoring the fire perimeter as they work to mop up residual heat and keep the fire within established hand lines, dozer lines, and roads.

The unmanned aerial system flew over the fire perimeter, helping resources to identify hot spots. The flights will now also support the Burned Area Emergency Response team to assess the need for possible treatment to stabilize and prevent degradation of resource values. A priority objective remains protection of values at risk, including private property/residences, Socorro Electric Powerline, range infrastructure, Quemado Lake Recreation Area, and cultural resource sites.

Quemado Lake, Piñon, Juniper, and El Caso Campgrounds are now open for public use. Please use caution and drive slowly around fire crews and firefighting vehicles. Due to heavy fire traffic, members of the public are asked to keep offForest Road 13D for their own safety as well as the protection of firefighters.

The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team is available for initial attack on any new starts that may result from predicted thunderstorms and dry lightning. Aviation resources also remain available if needed.

Weather: Today will bring highs in the 80s and scattered thunderstorms and showers. Monday’s forecast includes likely showers and thunderstorms with a high in the upper 60s.

Safety: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in effect over the fire area. Unauthorized drone use poses a serious risk to aerial firefighting operations. If you fly, we can’t.

Smoke: Local air quality ratings have ranged between “good” to “moderate” in recent days. For real-time smoke and air quality conditions, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Gila National Forest. For full details, visithttps://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/gila/alerts/stage-2-fire-restrictions .

For more information:

Public Information Officer: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 575-388-8211, 8am - 8pm

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nmgnf-paradise-fire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GilaNForest