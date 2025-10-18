PEO Purse Auction 101125

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: Only a few of the photos were chosen to highlight the purses and models).

A Purse Auction takes place each year, hosted by PEO Chapter BR, to raise money for scholarships for local women to attend the university of their choice. The models often are those scholarship winners. This year, one of the models, Ariana Zuniga of Arizona, who attends Western New Mexico University, served as a model, and brought along three of her friends, Chen Simin, Majo Romoero Humada and Margaret Bailey. One hundred purses were auctioned off this year

Dana Shock, traditionally has served as the auctioneer and did so again this year. She donates her time and often buys purses, too. A light lunch also is a feature of the event, which was again sold out this year.

A silent auction, as well as raffle tickets for items donated by local businesses, also raises funds and adds to the attraction of the event.

PEO is a philanthropic organization, which promotes higher education for women.

