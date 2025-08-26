Lightning-caused wildfire in Gila Wilderness
Acres: 10 Start Date: Monday, Aug. 25, 2025
Location: 15 miles SE of Glenwood,
NM Resources: 1 Type 3 helicopter
Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning
Silver City, NM, Aug. 26, 2025—The Gila National Forest is responding to a new wildfire that ignited yesterday as a result of lighting. The Crimson Fire is approximately 10 acres in size, located on a ridge between Rain Creek and West Mogollon Creek southwest of Mogollon Baldy Peak, within the 2012 Whitewater Baldy Complex fire scar. Smoke may be visible from US Highway 180.
The fire is creeping, backing, and flanking in pinyon/juniper brush and consuming heavy dead and down fuels killed by the Whitewater Baldy Fire. The Crimson Fire is located in very steep, rugged, and inaccessible terrain in the Gila Wilderness. Firefighter safety is of the highest concern in this area, which has a high density of snags and long evacuation times in case of injury. A type 3 helicopter is currently assigned.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening, with the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow afternoon and through the week. Gusty outflow winds can be expected in the vicinity of passing storms. High temperatures in the fire area are expected to be around 80 degrees through the week, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.