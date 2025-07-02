Possible Roadway Closures on NM 35 Mimbres Area Due to Flooding Risk

MIMBRES – Potential flooding in the Mimbres area may lead to closures of low water crossings along NM 35, from milepost 5 near Mimbres to milepost 23 near Lake Roberts.

These closures may occur with little notice during rain events and are intended to ensure the safety of the traveling public. Low water crossings that may be impacted are located at:

MP 5.5 – Shingle Canyon

MP 9.3 – Allie Canyon

MP 11.8 – Shoulder Canyon

MP 20 – Skates Canyon

MP 21.7 – Railroad Canyon

MP 22.5 – Pump House Canyon (Lake Roberts)

Access beyond these points will be limited to residents and only when conditions are deemed safe for crossing. NMDOT encourages all drivers to use caution, obey all traffic control and posted signage, and avoid traveling through flooded areas.

Due to the burn scar left by the recent Trout wildfire, modeling indicates the potential for water flows to increase by 100% to 300% above normal in the drainages between Shingle Canyon and Pump House Canyon, even during moderate storm events (2- to 5-year storm events).

Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. Even a small amount of moving water can pose a serious danger to vehicles and individuals.

NMDOT will continue to monitor conditions closely and provide updates as they become available. For the latest road conditions, visit www.nmroads.com or call 511.