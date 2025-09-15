Rafael Camacho found guilty of First-Degree Murder by a Luna County jury

Monday, September 15, 2025 I Sixth Judicial District Attorney Norman R. Wheeler announced today that Rafael A. Camacho was found guilty by a Deming jury for the Murder of Ashton Remondini on charges of Murder in the 1st Degree, (Willful and Deliberate), Conspiracy to commit First Degree Murder-resulting in death, (Willful and Deliberate), Tampering with Evidence- Third Degree-Felony, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Larceny-Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny -Firearm.

Deputy District Attorney Gerald Byers and Deputy District Attorney David Arnone represented the state at the hearing in the Luna County District Courthouse, Deming, New Mexico. The Honorable District Court Judge Jarod K. Hofacket presided over the Jury Trial.

On April 27, 2022, the Luna County Sheriff's Office received a missing person's report concerning 14-year-old Ashton Remondini, filed by his uncle. The uncle stated that he had contacted Ashton's girlfriend, who reported last hearing from Ashton around 2:30 a.m. on April 26. According to her, Ashton had mentioned he was going shooting with friends and she later claimed he had been shot and killed.

Investigators obtained a Snapchat video timestamped at approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 26, showing Ashton firing an AR-15 rifle. On April 28, officers following leads in the area near County Road A015 and County Road A008 discovered tire burnout marks and vehicle tracks leading down a dirt road. Approximately 400 yards down the road, officers located a prone body matching the clothing Ashton was seen wearing in the Snapchat video. The Office of the Medical Investigator later confirmed the body was Ashton Remondini.

Crime scene investigators from the Luna County Sheriff's Office and the New Mexico State Police recovered multiple spent shell casings from AR-15 and 9mm firearms. Additional evidence, including shoe imprints and drag marks, was found approximately 200 feet across the road.

On April 29, 2022, Michael Moody came forward and provided a statement to detectives. Moody stated that he and an accomplice, identified as Rafael Camacho, had planned to kill Ashton in retaliation for their friend's overdose death. According to Moody, Rafael Camacho picked up Remondini and drove the group to the remote location with the pretense to practice shooting firearms. Moody admitted to shooting Ashton, after which both he and Camacho stabbed him. A search warrant executed at Camacho's residence led to the discovery of Ashton's purple 9mm handgun. Suspected blood evidence from Remondini was also found inside Camacho's vehicle.

On the stand, under cross examination, defendant Camacho admitted he stabbed Ashton Remondini in the neck saying "This is the fastest way."

Sentencing to be held at a later date.